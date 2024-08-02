Young man beats cancer, gains new friend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 24-year old Jacob Lerma was given three to six months to live after being diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. Now, a year later, Jacob is celebrating his second chance at life.

He just finished his treatment, and rang the bell at Texas Oncology, marking the occasion with friends and family by his side. Also there? Roby Quintela, one of his oncology nurses who also became a close friend.

The two share more than friendship - their unlikely bond - cancer. Both men were diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 24, 10 years apart. Quintela, now a survivor, was inspired by his cancer battle to help others, by becoming a nurse.

"He would ask about what I was going through. He was also very open about what he was going through. I think we just really got close," Lerma says. "He's my brother now."

Quintela says each time he treated Jacob his day was brighter.

" I can't say I know exactly what everyone is going through, but I have an understanding of what it's like. To wake up, to come in here. To not want to come in here but doing it anyway," Quintela says.

The two also bonded over pop culture: music, video games, and shoes. Roby, surprising Jacob with a special gift at the end of his treatment. A pair of Nike shoes, from survivor to survivor.

With his new shoes, new brother, and support system by his side, Jacob is excited about the future. He wants to travel, go back to school, and live his life to the fullest.

Jacob Lerma would like to thank the amazing staff at Texas Oncology - he says their care, comfort and skill sets mean the world to him.