El Paso County Hosts Free Community Cleanup Event

EL PASO, Texas—El Paso County Public Works is hosting two FREE community cleanup events on Saturday, August 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. These events are part of a series the department will host from April to August.

The cleanup events allow El Paso County residents to dispose of unwanted items while making a difference in their community.

The drop-off locations are:

• Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd. Fabens, TX 79838

• Westway: 1002 Tiffany Rd., Canutillo, Texas 79835 Passenger tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste will be accepted as follows:

• Tires: Each resident may bring up to 5 tires. There will be a maximum collection of 1,500 tires for the event. Accepted tires must measure 17 inches or smaller.

Bulk Trash and Electronic Waste o Residents may bring one pick-up truckload of bulk trash, including furniture, chairs, carpet, etc. Accepted electronics include computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs, and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will NOT be accepted.

Some items may not be accepted, so residents are encouraged to sort their bulk waste prior to arrival. If you have any questions, contact the El Paso County Public Works Office at (915) 273-3330.