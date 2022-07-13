EPCC grant specialist receives ‘outstanding thesis’ for master research thesis

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 recognizes community champions across the Borderland. This week's Community Champion is Jessie Arellano.

Her research thesis that was recently selected as an outstanding thesis from the College of Liberal Arts, by UTEP's graduate program.

Arellano's master thesis is titled 'Who is Willing to Speak Up and Why?' Her thesis examines individual and organizational predictors of employee voice behavior in higher education institutions.

Arellano is passionate about education as well as supporting faculty, staff, and students, and her thesis illustrates this passion. She is a grant specialist at El Paso Community College and is currently working on her doctoral degree in educational leadership.

She serves as the Public Relations Officer for the EPCC Classified Staff Association (CSA) and is a member of the Association of Women in the Community College (AWCC).

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.