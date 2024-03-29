Good Vibes Only: International Women’s Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As we close our International Women's Month, we focus on two more exceptional ladies in our community who have forged their own paths, despite some opposition.

It's today's Good Vibes Only report.

"When I came in in 2006 I had classmates who were very disparaging, especially towards me," said Jeanette Harper. "I have a small voice and I am tiny. so just seeing the women who are coming in after, me it is great to get out there and get more women to come join."

Meet Special Agent Jeanette Harper, public affairs officer for the FBI's El Paso Division.

This mother of two was ironically voted "most shy" in high school.

She spends her days now in front of a camera addressing the media, and leading others at El Paso FBI headquarters, where she has worked for 18 years.

Her husband is also in the FBI, and she says she feels like she has two families she needs to be there for.

She works hard for herself, her family, and the women who are coming up the ranks behind her.

"It's great to be in that position where they told you no you can't, because it's such a patriarchal society, especially here. To now have strong women behind you when you need to be a strong voice to try to get women out there: 'yeah, I can do it.'"

Harper was awarded earlier this month at the law enforcement awards ceremony for "distinguished service in public service communication."