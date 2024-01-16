Skip to Content
Military Monday

Richard I. Doran: Military Monday honoree for January 15, 2024

By
Published 1:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Vietnam Veteran Richard I. Doran.

He was a Master Sergeant and served for 22 years.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.

Article Topic Follows: Military Monday

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content