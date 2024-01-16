Richard I. Doran: Military Monday honoree for January 15, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Vietnam Veteran Richard I. Doran.

He was a Master Sergeant and served for 22 years.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.