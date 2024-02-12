Skip to Content
Military Monday

Arianna Enriquez: Military Monday honoree for February 12, 2024

By
Published 5:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Navy Operation Specialist Arianna Enriquez.

She began her service in 2022.

It was an uphill battle for her due to medical situation, but her family says she is proud to be serving her country.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military or who once served and is now a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.

Article Topic Follows: Military Monday

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content