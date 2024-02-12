Arianna Enriquez: Military Monday honoree for February 12, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Navy Operation Specialist Arianna Enriquez.

She began her service in 2022.

It was an uphill battle for her due to medical situation, but her family says she is proud to be serving her country.

