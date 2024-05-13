Katherine Hicks: Military Monday honoree for May 13, 2024
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.
Today we recognize Katherine Hicks, who is a Class Aviation Administration Man for the U.S. Navy.
Her family says she is currently serving her second term.
We thank you for your service.
