Military Monday

Johnny Isaiah Cerros: Military Monday honoree for May 20, 2024

Published 11:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans  with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Private Johnny Isaiah Cerros.

His family says that he worked really hard to get into the army to serve his country and they are proud of him.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.

