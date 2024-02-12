Gabriel Peru: Military Monday honoree for February 12, 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we recognize Staff Sergeant Gabriel Peru.

He served 12 years in the U.S. Army.

Peru is no longer with us, but his family says they continues to carry on his memory.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military or who once served and is a veteran. Submit your entry here.

We'll recognize one member each Monday in ABC-7 newscasts.

Military Monday is sponsored by GECU.