Operation Noel: Grandmother steps in to save grandchildren from foster care

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7's Operation Noel partnership is back and spreading Christmas cheer delivering jackets to little ones in need of extra warmth.

"My goal is for my kids to succeed," said Aurelia Morales. She lives in a trailer with her family.

She has sole guardianship of her three grandchildren, all under the age of ten. She also takes care of her adult daughter, who has down syndrome.

"My motivation that keeps me going, is for them never to lack what they need," said Morales.

Morales took in her grandchildren to save them from foster care. The children's father is in prison. Morales says their mother had been abusing drugs and left them with a stranger.

"The lady called me and asked if I was the grandmother of the kids. She said their mother left them with her for two weeks without food, diapers, clothes and barefoot," said Morales.

Morales says along with taking care of the kids she's having trouble paying for necessities. During the rainy season, it is hard to keep the trailer dry because there is a leak. Morales' home also lacks a washing machine.

Morales says her family needed jackets to stay warm this Winter.

"I have a heater, but it only keeps the kitchen and living room warm," said Morales.

Morales says her family faces many challenges in their day-to-day life, but God gives her strength to push through.

"Every time I wake up, I ask God to give me more strength to be able to help them succeed," said Morales.