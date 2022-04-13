Gov. Abbott announces ‘historic agreement’ to lift border safety inspection at Nuevo León’s port of entry

LAREDO, Texas -- Governor Abbott said he reached a 'historic agreement' with Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepulveda so that bridge traffic can return to normal in Nuevo Leon.

Governor Abbott said that's due to an agreement with Governor Garcia Sepulveda to increase border security on the Mexican side of the border.

Gov. Abbott says the Texas DPS will revert to normal random inspections at the border with Nuevo Leon only. Abbott said he would only agree to lift enhanced safety inspections at other ports of entry if Governors of other Mexican border states make similar agreements.

Abbott said he looks forward to working with all of them.

The news conference comes on the same day the Governor announced the first group of immigrants to arrive at the Texas border had been bused to Washington, D.C.