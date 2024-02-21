Skip to Content
DiscoverE returns to the TecH2O Learning Center

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) – EPWater and the TecH2O Learning Center are hosting the annual signature event,
DiscoverE, marking the conclusion of Engineers Week. The free family event highlights the world of
water engineering on Saturday, February 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will offer fun activities with engineers, exhibits and engineering challenges for elementary,
middle and high school students with prizes. There will also be a food truck onsite.

WHAT: DiscoverE: Welcome to the Future

WHO: El Paso Water and the American Council of Engineering Companies of El Pa

WHEN: Saturday, February 24, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: TecH2O Learning Center at 10751 Montana Ave.
COST: Free

