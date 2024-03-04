Skip to Content
Horizon-based boutique holds outside market to showcase local small businesses

today at 8:54 PM
Published 8:51 PM

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA) - On Sunday, March 3rd, the second-hand boutique named "ifellinlovehere" helped lead the way for a special outdoor market in Horizon City.

The boutique, which specializes in vintage clothing from the 1990s and 2000s, brought together 25 vendors, food trucks and live music.

It featured all local artists and business owners, helping expose the public to El Paso-based talent and products.

"Ifellinlovehere" is owned and operated by Alexia Maldonado, who graduated with a degree in fashion and is launching her own clothing line later this year.

Maldonado told ABC-7 she's trying to bring a West Coast flare to the borderland.

"Really I was really influenced by, you know, markets happening in Los Angeles, California, and I really want to bring that here to El Paso and make it a bigger business like it is," said Maldonado.

The boutique is planning to hold these outdoor markets every four weeks throughout the spring and summer.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

