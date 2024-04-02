Montwood Mentors earn Lead4Change grant

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—Montwood Rams High School students in leadership classes developed projects to benefit their campus and community. The Montwood Mentors won a $3,000 grant from The Lead4Change Project, a small grants program that showcases the growth of students as leaders and funds their ideas for community impact. They worked with O'Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy to teach the importance of mental health awareness and how friendships and relationships can affect an individual's mental health.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

