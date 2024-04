El Paso, TX (KVIA): Dancing With Stars' Derek Hough is heading out on his highly anticipated Symphony of Dance Tour and is stopping right here in El Paso. You can watch Derek Hough's electrifying performance at the Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center on May 6. The doors open at 6:30 PM, and the performance starts at 7:30 PM. For a list of upcoming dates and ticket information, click here  www.derekhough.com .

