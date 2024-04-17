Make a Wish El Paso to host Walk for Wishes event

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Make-A-Wish Serving El Paso will host the 6th annual Walk for Wishes event on April 28. Marathon Petroleum is the title sponsor, ready to fuel hope and transform lives. Make-A-Wish Serving El Paso, a pillar in the community since 2016, is gearing up for a spectacular Walk for Wishes – a grand finale to World Wish Month. The event's goal is to unite 750 attendees, creating support for local children facing critical illnesses. Event Details Date: April 28, 2024 Location: The Shoppes at Solana Time: 8:30 AM Ticket Information: http://Make-A-Wish North Texas (walkforwisheselpaso.org)

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.