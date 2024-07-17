Ysleta Lions Club Launches 14 annual school uniform swap

El Paso, TX (KVIA_TV)- The Ysleta Lions Club's 14th Annual School Uniform Swap returns to the Sun City. The swap allows families to exchange clean, used school uniforms or donate outgrown items to benefit other students.

It is an excellent way for families to save on back-to-school expenses by updating their school uniforms at no cost. Bring gently used uniforms to exchange for new sizes and colors, or drop off your uniforms early.

Participants who drop off uniforms early at designated locations will receive a voucher for priority access to the uniform swap event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 131 S Zaragoza Rd. In addition to the uniform exchange, free vision and hearing screenings will be available for attendees.

When: Saturday, July 20, 2024

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

131 S. Zaragoza Rd.

El Paso, Texas 79907