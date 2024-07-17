Skip to Content
Local Focus

Ysleta Lions Club Launches 14 annual school uniform swap

Instagram Post 2 (1)
Instagram Post 1
By
New
Published 8:47 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA_TV)- The Ysleta Lions Club's 14th Annual School Uniform Swap returns to the Sun City. The swap allows families to exchange clean, used school uniforms or donate outgrown items to benefit other students.
It is an excellent way for families to save on back-to-school expenses by updating their school uniforms at no cost. Bring gently used uniforms to exchange for new sizes and colors, or drop off your uniforms early.
Participants who drop off uniforms early at designated locations will receive a voucher for priority access to the uniform swap event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 131 S Zaragoza Rd. In addition to the uniform exchange, free vision and hearing screenings will be available for attendees.

When: Saturday, July 20, 2024

8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Where: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

131 S. Zaragoza Rd.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content