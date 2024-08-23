ABC-7 at 4: The Alzheimer’s Association launches Dementia Care Navigation Service

El Paso, TX, August 15, 2024 - The Alzheimer's Association announced the launch of a new Dementia Care Navigation Service. The Alzheimer's Association and Ripple, a dementia care specialist company, is a new service that provides personalized support for people living with dementia and their caregivers through their dementia journey.

Dementia Care Navigation Service include:

● A dedicated person (care navigator) who will help coordinate care and develop a care plan.

● Clinical support including medication management and counseling.

● Access to Alzheimer's Association resources and education.

● 24/7 Helpline.

For more information about the Dementia Care Navigation Service or to speak to a Rippl engagement specialist, visit ripplcare.com/alz or call 855.271.2662.