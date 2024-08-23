Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: The Alzheimer’s Association launches Dementia Care Navigation Service

By
Published 9:32 AM

El Paso, TX, August 15, 2024 - The Alzheimer's Association announced the launch of a new Dementia Care Navigation Service. The Alzheimer's Association and Ripple, a dementia care specialist company, is a new service that provides personalized support for people living with dementia and their caregivers through their dementia journey.

Dementia Care Navigation Service include:
●      A dedicated person (care navigator) who will help coordinate care and develop a care plan.
●      Clinical support including medication management and counseling.
●      Access to Alzheimer's Association resources and education.
●      24/7 Helpline.

For more information about the Dementia Care Navigation Service or to speak to a Rippl engagement specialist, visit ripplcare.com/alz or call 855.271.2662.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content