ABC-7 at 4: Festival to celebrate the importance of water

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— Join EPWater in celebrating the region's most vital resource at the 2024 Water Festival. This free event offers families exciting activities and educational opportunities on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the TecH2O Center.

Attractions include watercolor art sessions, water-related demonstrations and art activities, music and dance entertainment. Vendor booths will feature local organizations, including Hueco Tanks State Park and Franklin Mountains State Park, Frontera Land Alliance, Texas Master Gardeners, Chamizal National Memorial, El Paso Cactus and Rock Club, Magoffin State Historic Site, National Weather Service, Environmental Services Department, Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens, Boys Scouts of America, and Friends of the Rio Bosque. Food trucks will be in front of the TecH2O Center.

Additionally, attendees can pick up free water-saving showerheads and faucet aerators.

For more information, call (915) 621-2000 or visit tech2o.org.

WHO: El Paso Water, TecH2O Learning Center

WHAT: Water Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

WHERE: TecH2O Learning Center, 10751 Montana Ave.