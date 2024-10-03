ABC-7 at 4: The 16th annual El Paso Fall Home & Garden show returns to the Sun City

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)— The 16th annual El Paso Fall Home and Garden Show will be held October 4 through 6 at the El Paso Convention Center. Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend the weekend-long event. The show provides El Pasoans with unique access to everything for their home and landscaping and one-on-one advice from experts. Dates: Friday, October 4, 2024 – 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024 – 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024 – 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

