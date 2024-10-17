ABC-7 at 4: Doña Ana Community College celebrates LGBT History

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Doña Ana Community College is doing its part to celebrate LGBT History Month this October. The college will highlight several important dates this month. LGBT History Month recognizes and celebrates the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to society. The month is dedicated to reflecting on the history, struggles, and achievements of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Essential dates:

· Spirit Day (October 19th): A day to stand against bullying of LGBTQ+ youth by wearing purple and showing solidarity.

· Intersex Awareness Day (October 26th): A day to raise visibility and awareness about the rights and experiences of intersex individuals.