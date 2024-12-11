ABC-7 at 4: CREEED launches website “School Finder” 

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)-Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, announced their new website El Paso School finder. The website compares over 240 free public schools. Parents can search schools within Anthony ISD, Canutillo ISD, Clint ISD, El Paso ISD, Fabens ISD, San Elizario ISD, Socorro ISD, Tornillo ISD, and Ysleta ISD, as well as IDEA Public Schools, Harmony Public Schools, Burnham Wood Charter Schools, and other free charter schools.

