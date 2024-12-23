Congresswoman Escobar, El Paso County Leaders Announce DWI Rideshare program for the holidays

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)-Following the roundtable the Congresswoman convened last month, today, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16), County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, and community leaders announced the launch of a new webpage aimed at preventing DWIs and promoting responsible celebrations during the holiday season.

One of the proposed solutions arose from a roundtable and press conference convened by Congresswoman Escobar on November 26th. Participants at her roundtable included local leaders from all parts of the El Paso government, Fort Bliss leadership, law enforcement, and more.

Congresswoman Escobar encourages El Pasoans to share this webpage and spread the word. You can find the webpage here: https://www.epcounty.com/freeride/