Community Invited to “Star Ceiling” Public Illumination at El Paso Museum of Art

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)—The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) and the El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) invite the community to the public illumination of “Star Ceiling (El Paso)” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the El Paso Museum of Art. The free event includes a lightbox-making activity inspired by “Star Ceiling,” tours of the installation from EPMA curators, music from a local DJ, complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, cider, and pan dulce, and a virtual illumination countdown to the 5:45 p.m. illumination, allowing participants in-person and across the world to join in. The installation is an El Paso Museum of Art Foundation project and a Paso del Norte Community Foundation project.

For more information about the event and the “Star Ceiling” installation, visit the El Paso Museum of Art at EPMA.Art.

WHO: City’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, El Paso Museum of Art, and Artist Leo Villareal

WHAT: Public Illumination Celebration for “Star Ceiling” Installation