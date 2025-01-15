Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4:’Quad-Demic’ concerns, Protecting Yourself from the Viral Surge

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)—It’s that time of year again! Temperatures are cold across the borderland, and cold and flu season is surging. According to the CDC, respiratory infections like the flu, COVID—19, and RSV cases have been increasing across the country. Doctor Armando Meza from Texas Tech Physicians El Paso, explains that the ‘quad-demic’ refers to the circulation of four common viral illnesses.

Symptoms:

  • Flu: Sudden high temperature, body aches, dry cough, sore throat, headache, and exhaustion.
  • COVID-19: High temperature, loss or change in smell or taste, shortness of breath, exhaustion, or a new continuous cough.
  • RSV: Runny or blocked nose, cough, sneezing, and tiredness.
  • Norovirus: Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, aching limbs, and high temperature.

Protecting Yourself:

  • Get vaccinated: The NHS provides flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccinations. Getting vaccinated can halve your risk of catching these illnesses.
  • Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
  • Stay home if you feel sick: If you have diarrhea or vomiting, don’t return to work, school, or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/data/index.html

Nichole Gomez

