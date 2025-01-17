ABC-7 at 4: TX DOT El Paso explains what to expect in 2025

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)-TX DOT El Paso explains what you should expect in 2025.

Closures Next Week ( Courtesy of Tx Dot El Paso):

I-10 Widening West

Monday, January 20, through Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be working on retaining walls and conducting earth work.

Monday, January 20, through Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be alternatingly reduced to one lane between Mesa Street and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting earth work and prepping the bridge deck.

Monday, January 20, through Thursday, January 23

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Artcraft will be closed.

DETOUR: Continue on South Desert, re-enter I-10 East past Mesa Street.

Crews will be adjusting metal beam guard fence.

24 HOUR CLOSURE

Saturday, January 25 at 4 a.m., through Sunday, January 26 at 4 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 West past Redd Road.

I-10 East will be closed at Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 East past Mesa Street.

Crews will be installing the bridge deck.

Monday, January 27, through Friday, January 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The offramp from I-10 West at Transmountain Road will be closed.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (Artcraft Road) and continue on North Desert to Transmountain Road.

Crews will be working on curb repairs.

ADVANCE NOTICE: 49 HOUR FREEWAY CLOSURE

Saturday, February 1 at 4 a.m., through Monday, February 3 at 5 a.m.

I-10 East will be closed at Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Mesa Street

Saturday, February 1 at 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Redd Road will be closed for 24 hours between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert Boulevard, use the turnaround at Mesa Street, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert Boulevard, turn left on Artcraft Road, turn left on South Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

Crews will be installing the bridge deck.

ADVANCE NOTICE: 49 HOUR FREEWAY CLOSURE

Saturday, February 8 at 4 a.m., through Monday, February 10 at 5 a.m.

I-10 West will be closed at Mesa Street.

DETOUR: Take Exit 11 (SH 20/Mesa Street/Thorn Avenue), continue on North Desert and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Saturday, February 8 at 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Redd Road will be closed for 24 hours between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on South Desert Boulevard, use the turnaround at Mesa Street, continue on North Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

EASTBOUND DETOUR: Turn right on North Desert Boulevard, turn left on Artcraft Road, turn left on South Desert Boulevard, and turn right on Redd Road.

Crews will be installing the bridge deck.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, January 20 through Saturday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily

Alternating lane closures on I-10 East and I-10 West from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Alternating lane closures on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard from Anthony, TX to Nashua Road

Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials

Pedestrian Facilities Improvement Project

Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· US-62 (Paisano) west- and eastbound between Boone and Val Verde alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on installation of mast arm, signs and ped poles.

· Dyer west- and eastbound between Titanic and Hercules alternating lane closures

Crews will be working on installation of signs and ped poles.

· Dyer west- and eastbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian right lane closed

Crews will be working on placements of concrete ramps and installation of signs and ped poles.

Borderland Expressway Project

Monday, January 20 until further notice

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North- and southbound Railroad Drive and north- and southbound Dyer Street between project limits alternating lane closures

Crews will be doing signal and striping work.

Guardrail Repair Project

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily

Tuesday, January 21

I-10 westbound at Santa Fe complete on-ramp closure

Wednesday, January 22

US-54 southbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closure

Thursday, January 23

Sunland Park eastbound complete on-ramp closure

Friday, January 24

I-10 eastbound between Cotton and Piedras right lane closure

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Maintenance

Tuesday, January 21 through Friday, January 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between both picnic stations alternate lane closures

Crews will be installing signs.

US-54 northbound at Kenworthy complete freeway closure

Detour: Exit at Kenworthy

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed

Gateway North between Arlen and Hondo Pass left lane closed

US-54 North at Hondo Pass exit closed

Crews will be installing delineators.

Woodrow Bean between Kenworthy and Railroad alternate lane closures

Loop 375 (Border Highway) underneath overpasses at Padres, Midway, Yarbrough, and Fonseca alternate lane closures

Crews will be cleaning.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, January 20 to Tuesday, January 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closed between Lee Trevino Drive and East Glen Drive

Crews will be working on the bus stops.

Wednesday, January 22 to Thursday, January 23

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road left two lanes closed between 11701 Montana Avenue (Armed Forces Reserve Center) and George Dieter Drive

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound left lane closures between Montana Avenue and Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be paving in median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Alameda Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east- and westbound alternate lane closures between Glenwood Street and Presa Place

Crews will be installing small road signs and striping.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pawling Drive will be closed to thru traffic at Darrington Road.

Access to local businesses at 150 Darrington Road to be open via Pawling Drive

Crews will be installing storm drain system and waterlines and boring electrical lines at the intersection.

Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east- and westbound intermittent right lane closure at Thea Smith

Crews will be installing new roadway illumination.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures