El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)-The CDC reports that vaccine exemptions among kindergartners have hit an all-time high. The executive director for Immunize El Paso, Henry Brutus, talks about vaccine hesitancy and how current vaccination rates are becoming an increasing concern in the El Paso community.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.