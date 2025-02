El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-A new definition of obesity, published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology Journal, proposes a new definition that moves beyond body mass index (BMI). Dr. Jorge Acosta, the Medical Director at the Las Palmas Del Sol Bariatric Clinic, explains how the new definition differs from the traditional definition, which includes BMI.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.