ABC-7 at 4: EPWater, TecH2O Learning Center host annual DiscoverE

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—EPWater, TecH2O Learning Center host the annual DiscoverEFree event to inspire the next generation of engineers. The free family event will celebrate engineers and engage students and their families on Saturday, February 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m . DiscoverE will offer new and exciting science and engineer-driven activities in partnership with the American Council of Engineering Companies. There will also be a food truck onsite. The free event will be held at theTecH2O Learning Center at 10751 Montana Ave.

