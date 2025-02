El Paso, TX(KVIA-TV)—According to ABC News, the Texas measles outbreak has grown to 146 cases, mostly among unvaccinated people. Medical Contributor Dr. Ogechika Alozie discusses the outbreak across Texas and New Mexico and how to keep you and your family safe.

