Top 50 healthcare careers for 2024-2025

A medical professional looking through drugs and their descriptions in a laboratory.

The healthcare sector is booming due to a growing population that will require increasing care with age.

Baby Boomers—those born between 1946 and 1964—are retiring at the rate of thousands per day. The Pew Research Center reports that Millennials—roughly ages 25 to 40—overtake Baby Boomers as America’s largest generation. This means that a large percentage of the American workforce carries the burden of the economy during their prime childbearing years.

With large segments of the population entering their senior years and others with growing families, health professionals will be in demand to meet these increasing needs.

Fortunately, promising healthcare careers abound in 2024-2025.

Methodology

Here’s how Medical Technology Schools broke down the top 50 health careers for 2024-2025:

Career growth

Career growth (as predicted by the Occupational Outlook Handbook (OOH) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics) was considered since having a positive employment outlook is essential to making a career an attractive path. These measurements included both the projected growth percentage as well as growth in the absolute number of jobs available.

Salary

Salary is also a factor, with higher-paying jobs being boosted even if their demand outlook was not as strong.

Flexibility and return on investment

Flexibility and return on investment also influenced the selection of careers, although to a lesser degree than projected career growth or salary. Physical therapy, for instance, affords practitioners the flexibility to determine and adjust their schedules.

Unless otherwise specified, all BLS career growth figures are projected increases in jobs in the US between 2022 and 2032, and all salary figures are from May 2023—the most recent data available as of August 2024.

Top careers in healthcare for 2024-2025

Physical Therapist – Physical therapy tops this health career list because it is a lucrative position with expected growth in the coming years. It also offers a relatively flexible and comfortable lifestyle. As of May 2023, the median annual wage for physical therapists was $99,710, and demand for these health professionals is expected to grow by 15 percent in the decade preceding 2032. Unlike other health professionals, physical therapists can often make their hours, choose their clients and be more likely to be self-employed.

Dental Hygienist – Between 2022 and 2032, more than 16,300 new dental hygienist jobs are expected to be available. That represents an impressive growth rate of 7 percent, which is faster than the average for all occupations (3 percent). Dental hygienists earn a median annual wage of $87,530 and typically hold at least an associate degree.

Nurse Practitioner – In many states, nurse practitioners are licensed to do much of what physicians can do. As the demand for healthcare services increases over the next decade, the demand for nurse practitioners is expected to increase by 45 percent (2022 to 2032). With a median salary of $126,260, this career is even more lucrative than physician assistants (or associates), particularly for in-demand specializations like adult care, gerontology, neonatal, pediatric and more.

Physician Assistant – Not to be confused with medical assistants, physician assistants are highly trained health workers with advanced degrees who work closely with medical doctors to diagnose and treat illness. In May 2023, the median salary for a physician assistant in the US was $130,020, helping to make this challenging career one of the most lucrative in healthcare. The demand for physician assistants is expected to increase by 27 percent between 2022 and 2032.

Physician – Becoming a physician carries great prestige and requires a significant investment of time and financial resources. But the tangible rewards in this field are also pronounced. The median salary for physicians and surgeons in May 2023 was equal to or greater than $236,000 per year. It should be no surprise that this is among the top healthcare careers available. Most physicians require 11 to 15 years of postsecondary schooling and training. They also usually incur substantial student loan debts.

Registered Nurse – In May 2022, there were over three million registered nurse jobs in the US and that number was expected to swell by 6 percent through the year 2032. Nurses enjoy a median salary of $86,070 (BLS May 2023) for their work providing and coordinating care and educating and supporting patients in their wellness journeys.

Occupational Therapist – The BLS has noted that the demand for occupational therapists is expected to grow much faster than the average (3 percent) at 12 percent by the year 2032. This growth, coupled with a relatively high median salary of $96,370 (BLS May 2023) per year, makes this a highly desirable career pursuit. OTs typically have at least a master’s degree.

Home Health Aide – Not every health worker spends their days in a hospital or clinic. Home health aides have the opportunity to assist patients in the comfort of the patient’s homes and, while doing so, enjoy a wide-open employment market with a 22 percent projected growth rate. Although the median salary is just $33,530 ($16.12 hourly), with 804,600 jobs being added by 2032, there are expected to be many opportunities in this field. Highly accessible, the educational requirement for home health aides is a high school diploma or an equivalency exam.

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer – Diagnostic medical sonographers work closely with physicians but do not require nearly as much training, which means a faster track to employment. Demand for diagnostic medical sonographers is expected to grow by 14 percent through 2032, translating into ample opportunities for graduating students. Sonographers generally have at least an associate’s degree and certification. They earn a median annual salary of $84,470 (BLS May 2023) and work in hospitals, laboratories or medical office settings.

Licensed Practical or Licensed Vocational Nurse – It’s no secret that the demand for all types of nurses is high, with some even terming the shortage a crisis. In response, the demand for licensed practical and vocational nurses is expected to climb, with nearly 34,900 (5 percent) more jobs being added between 2022 and 2032. Working under the supervision of RNs and physicians, LPNs and LVNs provide nursing care to individuals of all ages. In May 2023, the median salary for licensed practical or licensed vocational nurses in the US was $59,730.

Physical Therapist Assistant – With the high demand and salary for PTs, it should come as no surprise that physical therapist assistants are not far behind. The median salary for this career comes in at $64,080 (BLS May 2023) and demand is expected to grow by a whopping 26 percent through 2032. Similar to LPNs, PTAs work under the guidance of a physical therapist to assist patients with mobility, physical wellness and pain management.

Dental Assistant – The field of dentistry is growing and dental assistants are in demand. These professionals earn a median annual salary of $46,540 (BLS May 2023) and have 7 percent expected job growth between 2022 and 2032. With no graduate degree requirements, this job is a relatively quick way to start working in dentistry.

Medical Assistant – A medical assistant can work anywhere from a physician’s office to an emergency room, giving this career a lot of variety. More importantly, 105,900 jobs are expected to be added to this profession by 2032, meaning that there will be plenty of open positions in the next decade. These professionals earn a median annual salary of $42,000 (BLS May 2023).

Medical or Clinical Laboratory Technician – As medical technology expands, the need for trained professionals to maintain and interpret that technology grows. That is why the demand for medical and clinical laboratory technicians is expected to increase by nearly 5 percent in the decade preceding 2032. Professionals in this field can expect to earn up to $60,780 as a median annual salary (BLS May 2023), and with 16,800 jobs to be added between 2022 and 2033, you can expect the positions to be around after students complete their postsecondary nondegree award.

Pharmacist – While the need for pharmacists is expected to increase just 3 percent between 2022 and 2032, the salary is much higher than most. The median income for this health career is $136,030 (BLS May 2023), making it an attractive opportunity for students willing to pursue an advanced degree. Pharmacists are responsible for filling and dispensing medications and counseling patients on their use.

Surgeon – A career in surgery is certainly not one to take on lightly. It requires years of schooling as well as specialized training. However, surgeons can expect to earn a median wage equal to or greater than $239,200 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The mean (average) annual wages for surgeons in May 2023 was $343,990.

Radiologic Technologist – Diagnostic imaging techniques such as X-rays have been around for many years, and they’re still one of the most effective ways to diagnose tumors and cancers. Radiologic technologists are expected to be in high demand, with 12,200 (5 percent increase) expected positions added through 2032. Radiographers also earn a decent living at $73,410 yearly (median annual wage) with an associate’s degree.

Surgical Technologist – While it’s known that surgeons are well compensated, their assistants, who require much less school and fewer training hours, are also in demand. The demand for surgical technologists, also known as operating room technicians, is expected to grow by at least 5 percent through the year 2032. Their median pay was $60,610 in May 2023.

Dentist – With more schooling required and less job growth expected (4 percent between 2022 to 2032), dentistry is a bit lower ranked than a dental hygienist or dental assistant. However, on average, dentists make an annual median salary of $170,910 (BLS May 2023) and may own their dental practices, which makes it relatively flexible for scheduling.

Emergency Medical Technician/Paramedic – The life of an emergency medical technician (EMT) or paramedic is certainly never dull. These life-saving health professionals are also in high demand with more than 14,600 (5 percent increase) jobs expected to be added through the year 2032. With training required beyond high school (non-degree), EMT and paramedic services may be a good career path for individuals contemplating a career in the medical field or who thrive on adrenaline and helping others in crisis. Their median annual wage for EMTs was $38,930 in May 2023 and $53,180 for paramedics.

Nursing Assistant – In another instance of nursing skills being in high demand, more than 56,500 new nursing assistant jobs are expected to be added to the field by 2032. Nursing assistants also have a range of work environments available to them, including nursing homes, hospitals and private physicians’ offices. Employment is projected to grow 4 percent from 2022 to 2032. Their median annual wage was $38,200 in May 2023.

Family Physician or General Practitioner – A physician does not have to be highly specialized to be in demand with an enviable salary. Family physicians and general practitioners, many of whom are self-employed, can earn a median average salary of $224,640 per year. Their mean (average) annual wage was $240,790 in May 2023. Family medicine physicians have an expected growth of 4 percent through 2032.

Speech-language Pathologist – Also known as speech therapists, speech-language pathologists are certainly in demand with an expected growth rate of 19 percent through 2032. While a master’s degree is required to start this career, speech-language pathologists earn a median annual salary of $89,290 per year.

Occupational Therapy Assistant – With an expected growth of 24 percent through 2032, occupational therapy assistants are one of the most in-demand careers in healthcare. Occupational therapy assistants earn a median annual salary of $67,010 (BLS May 2023). With a minimum requirement of an associate’s degree, this can be an attractive career for anyone seeking relatively quick employment in a helping profession.

Anesthesiologist – This physician specialty includes highly trained physicians earning a whopping mean annual salary of $339,470 (BLS May 2023). While the overall demand is less than in some other healthcare careers, the high salary was important when ranking this job. The demand for these professionals is expected to grow at least 3 percent through 2032.

Medical Records Specialist – Not all health professions involve much patient contact. Medical records specialists work to organize and manage health information data, usually far from patients. The demand for these professionals is expected to grow at least 8 percent through 2032, with 16,500 new jobs being added during that period. The median annual wage for medical record specialists in May 2023 was $48,780.

Nurse Anesthetist – Just as anesthesiologists are in high demand and command high salaries, nurse anesthetists are also needed nationwide. They administer anesthesia and provide care before, during and after therapeutic, surgical, obstetrical and diagnostic procedures. Nurse anesthetists garner a median salary of $212,650 (BLS May 2023) and require a master’s degree. Employment is projected to grow 9 percent from 2022 to 2032.

Cardiovascular Technologist or Technician – Another career specializing in medical imaging is the cardiovascular technologist and technician. These professionals typically work full-time in hospitals, maintaining and running cardiovascular monitoring equipment. The demand for cardiovascular technologists and technicians is expected to grow by 4 percent through 2032. These technicians can expect to make a median annual salary of $66,170 (BLS May 2023).

Phlebotomist – With an expected growth rate of 8 percent (10,800 new jobs added) between 2022 and 2032 and a median annual salary of $41,810 (BLS May 2023), phlebotomists are situated firmly in the middle section of this list. This medical personnel withdraws blood or plasma from patients for various purposes.

Pharmacy Technician – A pharmacy technician is an assistant to a pharmacist with much less training. As the need for prescription medications expands, so too does the demand for this particular career. About 25,900 jobs (a 6 percent increase) for pharmacy technicians are expected to be added by 2032. Professionals in this field can expect to make a median annual salary of $40,300.

Athletic Trainer – Athletic trainers prevent, diagnose and treat bone and muscle illnesses and injuries. They work with people of all ages, from young children to professional athletes. They work under physicians and other healthcare providers. About 4,800 jobs (a 14 percent increase) for athletic trainers will be added by 2032. Professionals in this field can expect to make a median annual salary of $57,930.

Massage Therapist – Individuals interested in pursuing a health career who want to work for themselves may consider a career in massage therapy, as nearly half of all massage therapists are self-employed. The demand for massage therapists is also high with an expected increase of 18 percent by 2032. The BLS states that massage therapists only require a postsecondary nondegree award and make a median salary of $55,310.

Optometrist – Another career requiring a doctoral degree, optometrists can expect to earn about $131,860 (median wage) annually. The demand for these specialists is also decent, with more than 3,800 jobs expected to be added by 2032. In addition to performing eye exams, optometrists diagnose and treat problems with vision, eye diseases, injuries and disorders.

Respiratory Therapist – These medical professionals help patients to treat the symptoms of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma or emphysema. To pursue this career, students must earn at least an associate’s degree and can look forward to a median salary of $77,960 per year (BLS May 2023). Employment is projected to grow 13 percent from 2022 to 2032. The demand for these specialists is also high, with more than 16,700 jobs expected to be added by 2032.

Veterinary Technologist or Technician – Of course, not all health careers involve caring for humans. Veterinary technologists care for animal patients of all shapes and sizes and are rewarded for those efforts with a median salary of $43,740. The demand for veterinary technologists and technicians is expected to grow by almost 21 percent by 2032. About 25,200 jobs for Veterinary Technologists or Technicians are expected to be added by 2032.

Physical Therapist Aide – A physical therapist aide does work that is slightly different from that of a physical therapist assistant, but the position is still in demand. Physical therapist aides assist physical therapists and physicians with administrative, clinical or scheduling needs. By 2032, a 3 percent increase in demand for this particular career is expected, which means more than 1,300 new jobs around the country. Professionals in this field can expect to make a median annual salary of $33,520 (BLS May 2023).

Chiropractor – Chiropractors are professionals performing manual therapy to help patients with neck and back pain. They care for patients with health problems in the neuromusculoskeletal system, which includes bones, nerves, muscles, tendons and ligaments. These professionals have a job that is expected to see a more than 9 percent increase in demand by 2032. The median annual wage was $76,530 in May 2023.

Genetic Counselor – These professionals are involved in assessing family or individual risk for various inherited conditions, such as birth defects or genetic disorders. Genetic counselors provide support and information to other healthcare providers, families and individuals concerned. These professionals earn a median salary of $95,770 per year and there is expected to be a 16 percent growth nationally in opportunities for this medical profession between 2022 and 2032.

Dietitian/Nutritionist – Working with patients to help them live healthier lives can be extremely rewarding, as any dietitian or nutritionist will know. These professionals have a job expecting to see a more than 7 percent increase in demand by 2032. Dieticians and nutritionists have various backgrounds, but degrees in health or science will help prepare those interested in this field. The median annual wage was $69,680 in May 2023.

Optician – An optician assists people in finding and fitting eyeglasses and contacts by following the prescriptions provided by ophthalmologists and optometrists. More than 2,000 optician jobs (a 3 percent increase) will be added by 2032. The median annual wage for this occupation was $44,170 in May 2023.

Internist, General – A general internist, also known as a doctor of internal medicine, can earn about $245,450 (mean wage) per year with the proper training. The primary role of internal medicine doctors is to provide non-surgical treatment of injuries and diseases of the internal organs of their adult patients. The median wage for general internal medicine physicians was $223,310 in May 2023.

Audiologist – Although audiologists do need an advanced degree, they do not require a medical degree. They usually hold master’s degrees. These hearing and balance specialists earn a median salary of $87,740 per year and there is expected to be a 11 percent growth nationally in opportunities for these medical professionals between 2022 and 2032.

Veterinarian – Though veterinarians do not have quite the job outlook of their related technicians, they can expect a higher-than-average salary. The median annual salary is $119,100 and 20 percent growth is expected through 2032. More than 17,700 jobs are expected to be added by 2032.

MRI Technologist – MRI technologists get to work alongside physicians with some of the most sophisticated medical equipment available to diagnose and treat patients. With just an associate’s degree, new MRI techs can enter this well-paid field that is expected to grow by 8 percent by the year 2032. MRI technologists make a median annual salary of $83,740, according to the BLS (May 2023).

Ophthalmic Laboratory Technician – Another field experiencing a boom in growth is that of Ophthalmic laboratory technicians. Specialists in this career construct, fit and repair eyeglasses. Ophthalmic technicians also counsel patients on treatments, schedule appointments and assist eye doctors with in-office procedures. Their median annual wage was $37,720 in May 2023.

Radiation Therapist – Working with cancer patients and individuals with other serious illnesses is not easy, but it can be very rewarding. For their hard work, radiation therapists earn a median salary of $98,300 per year, and 400 radiation therapy jobs (a 2 percent increase) are expected to be added nationally by 2032. The job requires a relatively short period of education, only as much as is necessary to obtain an associate’s degree. This is typically for two years.

Pediatrician – Physicians who specialize in working with children can be among the most compassionate individuals. They can work in hospitals, clinics, emergency rooms and various specialty centers. The median wage for a pediatrician was $198,690 in May 2023.

Nuclear Medicine Technologist – Nuclear medicine technologists are among the high-paying healthcare careers that do not require an advanced degree, although an associate’s degree and 1,300 practice hours are required. The median pay for these skilled professionals is $92,500 per year, which is equal to $44.47 per hour (May 2023).

Orthotist or Prosthetist – Orthotists, prosthetists or O&P professionals design devices that support patients with medical needs, including prosthetics. The demand for these skills is expected to increase by 15 percent, much faster than average, through 2032. O&P professionals always have master’s degrees and must have completed an internship or residency before employment in the field. The median annual wage was $78,100 in May 2023.

Psychiatrist – A psychiatrist is a specially trained physician who deals with mental and other psychological illnesses. These physicians can command a mean salary of $256,930, depending on location, expertise and type of practice. Psychiatrists hold doctorates in their fields and usually operate their practices, where they maintain professional relationships with many different clients. There is expected to be a 7 percent growth nationally in opportunities for these professionals between 2022 and 2032.

