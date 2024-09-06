

Sunshine, adventure, and tax breaks: As baby boomers retire, here are the states where they can have it all

The explosive growth in America’s senior population reflects increased longevity and health.

Driven by baby boomers who began hitting senior status in 2011, Census Bureau data showed the 65 and over demographic grew by nearly 40% from 2010 to 2020. That’s compared to an overall population growth of just 7.4%, the most growth seniors have seen in a century. If the trend continues, Americans aged 65 and over will comprise 22% of the population by 2040.

The average life expectancy for a 65-year-old in 2022 was another 18.9 years, according to the National Council on Aging. That’s a lot of good years to enjoy, which presents one problem: Seniors need to figure out where to live to best enjoy those golden years.

For many seniors, factors like exercise and activity level impact lifestyle decisions, including where to live. Florida often comes to mind as a top option, with the cliche of snowbirds moving south to enjoy warmer weather. Although sweltering and sunny states like Arizona, Nevada, and Florida are top destinations for individuals to live, Idaho and Maine are becoming increasingly popular as active seniors retire in places known for their outdoor cultures.

Caring.com looked at Census data to find which states have had the biggest increase of residents aged 65 and over from 2010 to 2023. Read on to learn more about the top five states where seniors are most likely to move—the results may surprise you!



States with big outdoor cultures popular among seniors

In the last decade and a half, there have been surprising trends among where older adults are choosing to call home. Census data shows a major migration West between 2010 and 2023, with seniors favoring states like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. There are also shifts to the Northeast and the South, with Georgia, South Carolina, and Vermont among the states attracting seniors.

Several factors are driving these regional trends. The lower living costs in rural areas compared to major metropolitan centers allow retirees to stretch their pensions and retirement savings. A temperate or warm climate can draw seniors to states like South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, especially those tired of cold, harsh winters up north. Some older adults move to be near certain amenities and services or to be closer to family support, while others are looking for a new adventure in a new place.

Many seniors value a healthy lifestyle. According to a 2018 Harvard University study, there are five key lifestyle factors: healthy diet, consistent exercise, healthy weight, not smoking, and moderate alcohol consumption. Moving to states with a culture of active, outdoor-oriented lifestyles helps promote this healthy longevity.



#5. Delaware

– Residents 65 or older: 219,318

– Growth since 2010: 69.6%

With beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean from Rehoboth and Lewes beaches and its proximity to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., Delaware is a great place for seniors to stay busy. The state offers many financial benefits for older adults living on fixed incomes: no state or local sales tax, no estate or inheritance tax, lower property taxes, and no Social Security tax. In July 2024, Delaware also launched the Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, a five-year, $5 million effort to improve the state’s senior health care system through research and professional training.



#4. Nevada

– Residents 65 or older: 555,709

– Growth since 2010: 71.3%

Las Vegas offers many perks for those living on a budget of less than $50,000 per year—including a lower cost of living than the U.S. average and no state income tax. There’s plenty to do beyond hitting the slots. Lake Mead and Red Rock Canyon offer a picturesque backdrop for outdoor activities like boating and hiking. Reno is another popular retirement option, with a similar blend of casinos and entertainment and proximity to outdoor adventures in Lake Tahoe and the nearby California border.



#3. Colorado

– Residents 65 or older: 943,015

– Growth since 2010: 71.6%

Known for low rates of poverty and social isolation, as well as being home to some of the country’s best geriatric hospitals, Colorado offers a great environment to support both the mental and physical health of its older residents. A generous deduction on retirement income, along with low property taxes, helps outdoor enthusiasts save money to enjoy over 20 million acres of public recreation space and 33 ski resorts across the state. Whether you prefer the small-town charm of Fort Collins, the resort lifestyle in Aspen, or the bustling big-city energy of Denver, there’s something for everyone.



#2. Idaho

– Residents 65 or older: 341,130

– Growth since 2010: 75.2%

Idaho is another state that may not be top-of-mind for retirement, but the capital of the Gem State shines with over 200 days of sunny weather each year. Property and sales taxes are relatively low, and there is no tax on Social Security benefits, making Idaho an affordable option for residents 65 and older. The state is also full of opportunities for active living, including waterfalls higher than Niagara at Shoshone Falls, skiing and snowboarding at Boise’s Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, and a soothing resort at Lava Hot Springs.



#1. Alaska

– Residents 65 or older: 105,311

– Growth since 2010: 91.7%

Older adults willing to brave Alaska’s notoriously harsh winters are rewarded by some of nature’s greatest wonders: colossal glaciers; the tallest mountain in North America, Mount Denali, which stands over 20,000 feet; and a nearly 700-inch annual snowfall at the Alyeska Resort outside Anchorage. There are unique financial incentives that come with calling the Last Frontier home, including Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, which offers an annual payment of up to $1,500 to full-time, permanent residents. The state also has a Senior Benefits Program, which provides monthly income-based assistance to seniors with low or moderate incomes.

