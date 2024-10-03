

Health care will lead job creation over the next decade. These roles are expected to grow the most.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the U.S. economy will grow by 6.7 million jobs in the next decade. Health care and social assistance jobs, the fastest-growing industry sectors in the United States, will drive much of that labor growth.

Many conditions are contributing to the expansion of the health care sector—one of which is the country’s rapidly aging population, driven by baby boomers who first turned 65 in 2011. Between 2010 and 2020, the over-65 population rose by 38.6% to 55.8 million, according to the Census Bureau—a growth more than two times as quick as in the decade prior, when this population group increased by 15.1%.

As the average U.S. population ages, there is a growing urgency for access to medical services and skilled workers to help support older individuals. The growth of the health care sector is also prompted by an increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, which require more routine care. According to the CDC, in 2018, more than half of adults had at least one chronic disease; more than a quarter had multiple.

Consequently, the BLS projects practitioner roles and technical and support jobs to grow the fastest, increasing 8.6% and 15.2%, respectively. Even as the industry battles high levels of burnout, resulting in significant staffing shortages among nurses, health care jobs accounted for almost a quarter of all new jobs in the U.S. last year, according to the nonprofit Altarum.

Even more, three different types of nursing positions appear throughout this list of fast-growing occupations—welcome news for those looking to enter the field. In addition to nursing roles, physical therapists, physician assistants, and medical and health service manager positions also rank among the 10 fastest-growing occupations. Over half of the health care jobs represented here also require less than a bachelor’s degree to enter the profession, reducing the barriers to employment access.

Doctors and Clinicians identified the health care jobs projected to grow the most over the next decade, using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Occupations were ranked by the number of jobs expected to be added from 2023 to 2033, using the percent increase as a tiebreaker as needed. Nearly 80 jobs were considered, and those labeled as “other”—meaning they included myriad different jobs—were excluded to provide clarity.



#25. Occupational therapy assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 10,600 jobs (+22.3%)

– Total employment, 2023: 47,500

– Median annual pay, 2023: $67,010

– Expected annual job openings: 7,200

– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree



#24. Phlebotomists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 11,000 jobs (+7.8%)

– Total employment, 2023: 141,200

– Median annual pay, 2023: $41,810

– Expected annual job openings: 19,600

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#23. Diagnostic medical sonographers

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 12,800 jobs (+15.1%)

– Total employment, 2023: 84,900

– Median annual pay, 2023: $84,470

– Expected annual job openings: 5,700

– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree



#22. Radiologic technologists and technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 13,100 jobs (+5.8%)

– Total employment, 2023: 227,800

– Median annual pay, 2023: $73,410

– Expected annual job openings: 13,300

– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree



#21. Medical records specialists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 16,700 jobs (+8.7%)

– Total employment, 2023: 191,500

– Median annual pay, 2023: $48,780

– Expected annual job openings: 15,000

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#20. Occupational therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 16,800 jobs (+11.1%)

– Total employment, 2023: 150,500

– Median annual pay, 2023: $96,370

– Expected annual job openings: 9,800

– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree



#19. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 16,900 jobs (+2.6%)

– Total employment, 2023: 657,800

– Median annual pay, 2023: $59,730

– Expected annual job openings: 54,000

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#18. Respiratory therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 17,500 jobs (+13.1%)

– Total employment, 2023: 133,900

– Median annual pay, 2023: $77,960

– Expected annual job openings: 8,200

– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree



#17. Clinical laboratory technologists and technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 18,200 jobs (+5.3%)

– Total employment, 2023: 344,200

– Median annual pay, 2023: $60,780

– Expected annual job openings: 24,200

– Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree



#16. Pharmacists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 18,300 jobs (+5.4%)

– Total employment, 2023: 337,700

– Median annual pay, 2023: $136,030

– Expected annual job openings: 14,200

– Typical education needed for entry: Doctoral or professional degree



#15. Dental hygienists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 19,600 jobs (+9.2%)

– Total employment, 2023: 214,100

– Median annual pay, 2023: $87,530

– Expected annual job openings: 16,400

– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree



#14. Psychiatric technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 21,300 jobs (+17.1%)

– Total employment, 2023: 124,600

– Median annual pay, 2023: $39,700

– Expected annual job openings: 13,200

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#13. Massage therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 26,000 jobs (+17.7%)

– Total employment, 2023: 147,100

– Median annual pay, 2023: $55,310

– Expected annual job openings: 22,800

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#12. Physical therapist assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 27,500 jobs (+25.4%)

– Total employment, 2023: 108,500

– Median annual pay, 2023: $64,080

– Expected annual job openings: 20,800

– Typical education needed for entry: Associate’s degree



#11. Dental assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 31,500 jobs (+8.4%)

– Total employment, 2023: 376,500

– Median annual pay, 2023: $46,540

– Expected annual job openings: 54,900

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#10. Pharmacy technicians

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 33,300 jobs (+7.2%)

– Total employment, 2023: 463,900

– Median annual pay, 2023: $40,300

– Expected annual job openings: 47,400

– Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent



#9. Speech-language pathologists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 33,300 jobs (+18.4%)

– Total employment, 2023: 180,800

– Median annual pay, 2023: $89,290

– Expected annual job openings: 13,700

– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree



#8. Physical therapists

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 36,800 jobs (+14.2%)

– Total employment, 2023: 259,200

– Median annual pay, 2023: $99,710

– Expected annual job openings: 13,600

– Typical education needed for entry: Doctoral or professional degree



#7. Physician assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 43,700 jobs (+28.5%)

– Total employment, 2023: 153,400

– Median annual pay, 2023: $130,020

– Expected annual job openings: 12,900

– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree



#6. Nursing assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 62,400 jobs (+4.4%)

– Total employment, 2023: 1.4 million

– Median annual pay, 2023: $38,200

– Expected annual job openings: 208,600

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#5. Medical assistants

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 118,000 jobs (+15%)

– Total employment, 2023: 783,900

– Median annual pay, 2023: $42,000

– Expected annual job openings: 119,800

– Typical education needed for entry: Postsecondary nondegree award



#4. Nurse practitioners

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 135,500 jobs (+46.3%)

– Total employment, 2023: 292,500

– Median annual pay, 2023: $126,260

– Expected annual job openings: 29,000

– Typical education needed for entry: Master’s degree



#3. Medical and health services managers

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 160,600 jobs (+28.5%)

– Total employment, 2023: 562,700

– Median annual pay, 2023: $110,680

– Expected annual job openings: 61,400

– Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree



#2. Registered nurses

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 197,200 jobs (+6%)

– Total employment, 2023: 3.3 million

– Median annual pay, 2023: $86,070

– Expected annual job openings: 194,500

– Typical education needed for entry: Bachelor’s degree



#1. Home health and personal care aides

– Projected employment growth, 2023-2033: 820,500 jobs (+20.7%)

– Total employment, 2023: 4.0 million

– Median annual pay, 2023: $33,530

– Expected annual job openings: 718,900

– Typical education needed for entry: High school diploma or equivalent

