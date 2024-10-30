

Lemuwah // Shutterstock

The deadliest intersections in the U.S. Midwest

Median at sunset in Sedalia.

Intersections are among the most hazardous areas on the road due to the complexity of traffic flow and the potential for human error. This danger is particularly evident in the U.S. Midwest, where from 2004 to 2022, over 35,000 fatalities were linked to intersection-related accidents—an average of 2,000 deaths per year.

But which intersections pose the highest risk for motorists in this region?

To gain insight into the deadliest intersections in the Midwest, Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers analyzed fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covering the years 2004 to 2022.

Key Findings:

Fatal crashes at Midwest intersections are less likely to involve pedestrians compared to other U.S. regions. Only 10% of intersection-related fatalities in the Midwest (about 3,300 out of 32,082 crashes) involved a pedestrian.

The Midwest experienced a small increase in intersection-related fatalities and crashes, with both metrics rising by just over 2%.

Two states, Ohio and Missouri, had three intersections among the ten most deadly.

Fatal intersection-related crashes in the Midwest are more likely to occur in cloudy conditions than in other U.S. regions

Cloudy Weather Conditions and Fatal Crashes in the Midwest

Midwestern intersections are more prone to fatal crashes during cloudy weather than those in other regions. Around 12% of intersection-related crashes in the Midwest occurred under cloudy conditions, which are often accompanied by rain, snow, hail, or fog. These weather conditions can reduce visibility and traction, increasing the likelihood of accidents. This is especially true when large commercial vehicles are involved.



Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers

The 10 Deadliest Intersections in the Midwest

Graphic showing the ten deadliest intersections in the Midwest.

Here are the intersections with the highest number of fatal crashes during the observation period:



Google Earth // Airbus

US-20 and SR-109

Graphic showing US-20 and SR-109 with statistics overlaid.

Fulton County, Ohio

Traffic Control Device: None

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Six

Fatalities: Six



Google Earth // Airbus

US-83 and SR-23 (247th Avenue SE)

Graphic showing US-83 and SR-23 with statistics overlaid.

Ward County, North Dakota

Traffic Control Device: Stop Sign

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Six

Fatalities: Six



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus

SR-13 and SR-123

Graphic showing SR-13 and SR-123 with statistics overlaid.

Polk County, Missouri

Traffic Control Device: Stop Sign

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Six

Fatalities: Six



Google Earth // Airbus

Quince Road and SR-2 (Western Avenue)

Graphic showing Quince Road and SR-2 with statistics overlaid.

St. Joseph County, Indiana

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Five

Fatalities: Six



Google Earth // Data SIO, NOAA, U.S. Navy

US-42 and SR-89

Graphic showing US-42 and SR-89 with statistics overlaid.

Ashland County, Ohio

Traffic Control Device: Stop Sign

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four



Google Earth // NOAA, Landsat / Copernicus

US-42 and SR-302

Graphic showing US-42 and SR-302 with statistics overlaid.

Ashland County, Ohio

Traffic Control Device: Stop Sign

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Five



Google Earth // Landsat / Copernicus

US-81 and SR-12 (890th Road)

Graphic showing US-81 and SR-12 with statistics overlaid.

Cedar County, Nebraska

Traffic Control Device: Stop Sign

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Six



Google Earth // Airbus

SR-13 and SR-248

Graphic showing SR-13 and SR-248 with statistics overlaid.

Stone County, Missouri

Traffic Control Device: Stop Sign

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Six



Google Earth // Airbus

US-60 and SR-HH

Graphic showing US-60 and SR-HH with statistics overlaid.

Newton County, Missouri

Traffic Control Device: None

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four



Google Earth // Airbus, Landsat / Copernicus, NOAA

SR-37 and Main Street

Graphic showing SR-37 and Main Street with statistics overlaid.

Lawrence County, Indiana

Traffic Control Device: Traffic Light

Intersection Type: Four-Way Intersection

Fatal Crashes: Four

Fatalities: Four

Data and Methodology

This study is based on fatal crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the years 2004 through 2022. Only crashes flagged as “intersection-related” by the NHTSA were included in the analysis. The Midwest, as defined by the Census Bureau, includes the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

This story was produced by Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.