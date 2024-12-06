

Managers are getting less training, and it’s hurting companies

On-the-job training for managers dropped substantially over the past five years, with major repercussions for their employees and organizations.

In 2023, managers received an average of 50 days of on-the-job training, down from about 68 days in 2018, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. While they still receive about 19 more training days than is typical across all U.S. jobs, this decline could spell trouble for companies.

WorkTango used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to analyze further the dip in on-the-job training for managers over the past five years, examining where the cuts are occurring and how organizations and their employees are impacted.

Good management can make or break a workplace culture. About 4 in 5 people with effective managers said they felt valued in the workplace, according to a Society for Human Resource Management survey conducted in 2023. That’s about double the rate of those without effective managers. In other words, workers with worse managers feel their contributions aren’t recognized and have less motivation and satisfaction within their roles.

Research by the U.K.’s Chartered Management Institute shows a strong correlation between highly trained managers and effective organizations. Its 2023 study found that when companies invested in developing their leaders, they experienced higher employee engagement and productivity, plus better business performance. On the other hand, the institute’s survey found that half of workers with bad bosses planned to quit.

Though CMI’s research took place in the U.K., its findings on the nature of peoples’ responses to poor leadership are applicable in the U.S. The two nations do have somewhat similar rates of active disengagement among employees, at 16% in the U.S. and 11% in the U.K., according to Gallup data released in 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked heightened engagement as company leaders working from home revealed more vulnerable sides of themselves and placed greater priority on well-being and communication. But since the early days of the pandemic, Gallup research shows that engagement has dropped, and active disengagement has surged over the past few years.



Typical training days dropped substantially for managers, especially among the longest-trained

On-the-job training is a requirement for a little over half of U.S. management occupations. Meanwhile, Gallup data collected in 2023 shows that nearly 3 in 5 hybrid-virtual workplace managers weren’t given any insights on how to be effective in those settings after the pandemic disrupted traditional ways of working.

Over the last five years, the average manager training dropped by 19 days, compared to a four-day drop among all workers. Much of the decline occurred among managers who typically received the most instruction. In 2018, the top 25% most highly trained managers received 90 days of on-the-job training. And as of 2023, that number of days has dropped by a third.

Typically, this would refer to chief executives, who receive over three times the amount of training compared to other management occupations. Rising numbers of “accidental managers”—a term made for those who are promoted because they are popular, good at their jobs, or happen to be available—may contribute to this decline. The CMI study found that most U.K. managers fall into this bucket, including a quarter of senior leaders.

The median number of training hours also dipped, but not as dramatically. At the same time, the least-trained managers actually reported receiving slightly more training days in 2023 than in 2018, signaling some improvement among those otherwise receiving the least preparation.

In general, people have less confidence in their bosses than they did a few years ago. Gallup’s data shows that only 1 in 5 employees strongly trust the leadership within their organizations, with a similarly small share reporting they have confidence that their leaders can manage emerging challenges.

Compared to early 2020, workers say they are less sure of what’s expected of them and feel less cared for by their supervisors or other coworkers. They also receive less recognition for their efforts, reduced encouragement to develop their skills, and fewer opportunities to learn and grow, according to Gallup data.

With less training and support from organizational leadership, managers may have trouble providing these critical encouragements to their teams. During uncertain or challenging economic times, company leadership may cut middle managers or assign them more administrative, menial, or contributor-level work, minimizing the time they have to forge critical interpersonal connections or provide the encouragement, communications, and motivation that more directly engage their teammates.

Managers themselves feel this burden, lacking confidence in their abilities and trust in their teams as they increasingly say they don’t have their own superiors’ trust. A third plan to quit their jobs in the next year, CMI research shows. A 2023 survey by Gartner found that 1 in 5 managers would rather not have the position.



Worthwhile training efforts

Not all managerial prep is created equal. Organizations should focus on preparing managers for the hardest aspects of their roles, according to one analysis by Harvard Business Review. That includes addressing challenging topics such as pay equity and layoffs, as well as managing in remote work settings.

Training should also focus on building effective habits. Gallup polling shows that effective leaders communicate openly, listen actively, and provide clear goals and steps to achieve them.

Some large corporations have implemented comprehensive training programs for existing and aspiring managers. Walmart, a major U.S. employer, offers free classes and training to employees to build their skills and work toward management roles. These include topics like business administration, logistics, and supply chain management. Employees can also receive coaching to grow into supervisors.

Health insurance firm, WPS Health Solutions, trains potential managers among its workforce, deploying a combination of online modules, peer-to-peer discussions, and interactive exercises. This includes some training on nonwork challenges, which may have transferable skills.

During the process, WPS provides a week for self-reflection, during which candidates can decide whether they still want to pursue the role. If they don’t, these individuals may opt out without repercussions or negative stigma. So far, the company reports that this has increased diversity in its managerial pipeline and created mutual empathy between managers and employees.

Providing this training and support benefits managers and employees, as well as the employers themselves. Employee engagement and satisfaction fosters better retention—i.e., less costly turnover—and good managers help attract talented employees. HBR research found that companies improved their long-term financial performance, grew their revenues, and otherwise received high returns on investments in manager development.

Amid falling engagement, reinvesting in managerial training is one tool that can help reenergize the American workforce and foster greater harmony in workplaces across the nation.

