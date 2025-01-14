Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Where real estate taxes are highest in the US

Property taxes are an unavoidable part of owning a home. They are generally wrapped into the mortgage payment to ensure that your home doesn’t incur a lien, or worse—foreclosure. And even after your mortgage ends, property taxes are a lifelong homeowner expense. These taxes pay for local amenities, such as schools, infrastructure, police, and fire support, among other local services. How much you owe will vary from place to place and may even change over time. And while there may be discounts and exemptions available to some, it’s important to plan for property taxes in your short- and long-term budget as a homeowner.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 342 of the largest U.S. cities to pinpoint where homeowners pay the most in property taxes in relation to their homes’ market values.

Key Findings

Two Illinois suburbs have the highest real estate taxes relative to home values. Homeowners with mortgages in Peoria, situated in central Illinois, have the highest relative real estate taxes at 2.64% of the median $168,900 home value. The median annual real estate taxes on these mortgaged homes is $4,455. In second place, Rockford, IL—about 90 miles west of Chicago—homeowners pay a median 2.46% of their $140,300 home values in taxes, or $3,452 annually.

SmartAsset

Top 10 Cities With the Highest Real Estate Taxes

Cities are ranked based on the highest percentage of median annual real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage relative to the median home value of such households.

Peoria, Illinois

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.64%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $4,455

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $168,900

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,315

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,476

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $135,405,200

Rockford, Illinois

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.46%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,452

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $140,300

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,868

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,216

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $128,214,000

Waterbury, Connecticut

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.39%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $5,607

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $234,400

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $4,892

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,776

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $106,040,300

Syracuse, New York

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.36%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,254

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $137,800

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $3,044

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,206

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $74,376,400

Albany, New York

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.34%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $5,561

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $237,700

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $3,920

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,744

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $96,373,000

Paterson, New Jersey

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.31%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $10,000

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $432,000

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $9,694

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,574

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $126,218,300

Elgin, Illinois

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.23%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $6,394

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $287,300

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $4,897

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,132

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $177,934,300

Aurora, Illinois

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.21%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $6,310

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $285,300

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $5,359

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,887

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $253,707,800

Rochester, New York

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.19%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,001

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $136,900

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,968

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,205

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $110,398,400

Pearland, Texas

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 2.16%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $7,847

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $364,000

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $5,555

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,515

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $247,198,700

Top 10 Cities With the Lowest Real Estate Taxes

Cities are ranked based on the lowest percentage of median annual real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage relative to the median home value of such households.

Honolulu, Hawaii

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.28%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,346

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $823,500

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,675

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,951

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $221,461,800

Scottsdale, Arizona

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.32%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,773

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $858,800

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $3,130

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,527

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $255,554,800

San Tan Valley, Arizona

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.35%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,513

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $427,800

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $1,725

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,791

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $52,205,300

Mesa, Arizona

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.35%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,641

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $462,400

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $1,302

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,826

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $267,814,200

Sunrise Manor, Nevada

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.36%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,248

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $344,900

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $848

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,543

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $45,230,500

Surprise, Arizona

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.37%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,668

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $448,800

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $1,904

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,789

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $93,221,600

Paradise, Nevada

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.39%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,599

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $405,900

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $1,442

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,783

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $54,970,500

Montgomery, Alabama

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.40%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $654

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $164,700

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $431

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,208

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $37,985,500

Gilbert, Arizona

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.40%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,467

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $615,300

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,507

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,100

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $181,693,500

Chandler, Arizona

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.40%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,221

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $552,600

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,118

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,922

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $183,115,300

Top 10 Cities With the Highest Aggregate Residential Real Estate Taxes Collected

New York, New York

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $7,457,402,200

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.81%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $6,228

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $765,500

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $6,454

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,087

Los Angeles, California

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $4,070,373,600

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.72%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $6,702

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $935,000

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $4,184

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,394

Chicago, Illinois

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $3,201,888,000

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 1.52%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $5,146

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $337,600

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $4,000

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,235

Houston, Texas

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $2,307,142,700

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 1.70%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $5,728

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $336,700

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,989

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,219

Austin, Texas

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $1,935,298,100

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 1.43%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $8,742

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $610,100

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $7,293

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,768

San Diego, California

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $1,873,287,900

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.70%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $6,583

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $944,200

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $4,537

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,204

San Jose, California

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $1,837,758,600

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.79%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $10,000

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,258,800

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $6,224

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,855

Dallas, Texas

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $1,592,898,300

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 1.69%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $6,727

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $398,800

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $3,435

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $2,381

San Antonio, Texas

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $1,271,058,300

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 1.77%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $4,944

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $279,400

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $2,981

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $1,784

Seattle, Washington

Aggregate real estate taxes paid in 2023: $1,234,890,600

Percent of home value as annual real estate taxes: 0.77%

Median real estate taxes paid on owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $6,992

Median value of owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $910,300

Median real estate taxes paid on homes without a mortgage: $6,984

Median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage: $3,369

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset examined data from the Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey for 2023. The study includes 342 cities with greater than 100,000 in population. Specifically, cities are ranked by the median real estate taxes paid (by homeowners with a mortgage) as a proportion of the median annual housing payments. Any amounts of $10,000 even may actually be higher than $10,000.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.