Death toll jumps to 37 as over 1,100 cases of coronavirus are now confirmed in U.S.

SEATTLE, Washington -- The death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to at least 37 deaths.

Seattle's King County reported four new deaths Wednesday. Three were residents of Life Care Center in suburban Kirkland, where most of Washington state's deaths have occurred.

The fourth death was a woman living at another care center. She died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Of the 37 known deaths in the U.S., 29 are in Washington state. The governor on Wednesday also banned all events and gatherings of more than 250 people in Seattle's metro area. The Seattle Public Schools system also will close.

California's Los Angeles County, the nation's most populous, reported its first death Wednesday, and San Francisco banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

It comes as sporting events, concerts, parades and other large gatherings have been canceled or postponed nationwide over coronavirus fears.

There are now at least 1,162 cases of novel coronavirus in the U.S., according to state and local health agencies, governments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, there are 70 cases from repatriated citizens. There are also 1,092 cases in 41 states and the District of Columbia, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,162.

This number includes presumptive positive cases that tested positive in a public health lab and are pending confirmation from the CDC, and confirmed cases that have received positive results from the CDC.