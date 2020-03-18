WAC Announces Cancellation of All Spring Sports

News

After moving to suspend all remaining winter and spring conference competitions last Thursday due to the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced Wednesday morning the remainder of the 2020 spring sports seasons for each of its member institutions have been canceled.

The decision was made Tuesday in a unanimous vote by the WAC's Board of Directors.

The WAC's decision comes on the heels of a number of announcements handed down last Thursday by both the league itself and the NCAA in the wake of the COVID-19 public health threat.

First came the news that the WAC had canceled the 2020 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournaments at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shortly thereafter, the WAC announced all conference contests for all spring sports in 2020 would be suspended until further notice.

After the WAC made its announcements, the NCAA released another statement last Thursday announcing the cancelation of all winter and spring championship events across all divisions for the remainder of 2020.

In all, nine NM State athletic teams - baseball, men's basketball, men's golf, men's tennis, softball, women's basketball, women's golf, women's outdoor track & field and women's tennis - have been affected by the decisions handed out over the past week.

