Week 10 Sweet Play of the Week: Zereian Quarles & Pebble Hills Spartans

EL PASO, Texas - The winners of the Sweet Play of the Week for week 10 of the high school football season went to Pebble Hills running back Zereian Quarles and the Pebble Hills Spartans.

In the game against Eastlake, Quarles had a spectacular run for a touchdown shaking off a couple of defenders in the process.

As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week, the entire Pebble Hills football team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons.

The team is also recognized as this week's Community Champions.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.