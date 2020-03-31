El Paso now expands drive-thru virus testing to anyone with symptoms and underlying health issues

News

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it will now offer drive-thru coronavirus testing to anyone showing symptoms of the virus who also has underlying medical conditions.

The city has already been performing the drive-thru screenings for first responders, healthcare workers, the elderly and those with a doctor's order for the test.

Health officials said those who qualify for drive-thru testing should call (915) 212-0783 to make an appointment. They added that drive-thru screenings will now be conducted Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As of Monday, the city said it had performed about 350 drive-thru tests so far.