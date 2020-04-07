Hundreds of El Pasoans line up for food distribution during pandemic

News

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundred of cars lined up at the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief Tuesday afternoon.

One box per household is distributed weekly and the center prepares 600 to 1,000 boxes every distribution day, according to volunteer coordinator Kiara Quintanar.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, people were allowed to go inside and create their own boxes. Now, the boxes are placed in people's cars or baskets.

Every week the boxes are different depending on what the center receives from food banks. On Tuesday, the boxes were filled with fresh produce like mangos, tomatoes and cucumbers.

"People are really grateful," said Quintanar. "People are always saying really nice things as they're leaving and some even ask how can I help, how can I volunteer."

Members of the National Guard helped with Tuesday's distribution, but with hundred of cars lined up every distribution day, the center is asking for more volunteers. Click here to volunteer.



The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief is located in central El Paso at 915 N. Florence.