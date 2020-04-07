Ray Aguilar Jr. hired as next head football coach at El Paso High School

News

El Paso, TX El Paso High School has found its next head football coach, while San Elizario High School now begins a search of their own.

Tuesday, Ray Aguilar Jr. announced he was leaving San Elizario to take a head coaching position at El Paso High School.

For the last two seasons, Aguilar Jr. has been the head coach at San Elizario High School.

His first season in 2018, Aguilar Jr. guided the Eagles to a 6-5 record after the team went winless before his arrival.

In 2019, San Elizario ended the year with a record of 3-8.

Aguilar Jr. tweeted a message of thanks to the city of San Elizario, writing that he cherished every milestone that he and the program achieved.

He now takes over a program that hasn't had a winning record since 2016.

The Tigers finished with an 0-10 record last season.