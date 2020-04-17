UIL cancels all remaining spring sports and state championships

News

AUSTIN, Texas -- Following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement Friday that all Texas schools are to remain closed for the rest of the school year, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) has cancelled all remaining 2019-2020 spring sports and activities and state championships.

Practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice

While some school districts across the state had already announced plans to close for the remainder of the year, the UIL remained committed to finishing the spring season.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt.

“Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”