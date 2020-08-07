NMSU football begins training camp; 2 more players opt out of season

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On a cloudy Friday evening in Las Cruces, the New Mexico State football began training camp.

The team preparing for a season they're not 100% sure will actually happen.

But the Aggies can only control what they can control, and that's what happens on the field.

Players also have a choice to make, either play this upcoming football season, or sit this one out.

Friday, news broke that two additional NMSU football players have opted out of the season.

They are linebacker Rashie Hodge and defensive lineman Myles Vigne.

Both players join defensive lineman Jomaious Williams who opted out of the season last week.

All three players will keep their scholarships per an NCAA rule that allows student athletes to opt out of the season due to concerns over Covid-19.

With three NMSU football athletes opting out of this season, the team moves on as they prepare for a season filled with uncertainty.