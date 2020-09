News

It's why many people here love this time of year - great weather that's cool in the morning and warm by midday.

Temps will continue to warm each day this week with lots of sunshine. Temps will climb to around 90 by Friday and the weekend. Winds will be on the light side as well - enjoy.

To follow Doppler Dave on twitter: @Dopplerdaves

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: www.kvia.com/weather