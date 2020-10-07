COVID-19 case leads to postponement of Americas/Eastlake football game

News

EL PASO, Texas - Just two weeks into the high school football season, another game has been postponed due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Wednesday, the Socorro Independent School District confirmed Friday's game between Americas and Eastlake has been postponed.

A source tells ABC-7 the decision was made due to a positive case of the coronavirus at Eastlake High School.

The game will instead be played on October 30, that is when both teams were scheduled be on their bye week.

This becomes the 8th high school football game to be postponed this season.

Tuesday, the Ysleta Independent School District announced the postponement of Eastwood's home football game against Pebble Hills.

A source tells ABC-7 the decision was made because of a positive case of COVID-19 at Eastwood High School.

Sunday, the El Paso School District announced El Paso High School would postpone their next two games because of positive coronavirus case on campus.

Irving High School and Cathedral High School have also currently suspended their seasons following COVID-19 cases on their respective campuses.