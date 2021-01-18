NMSU’s Chris Jans remains committed to finishing season despite team’s positive Covid-19 cases

News

PHOENIX, Arizona - Even after relocating to Phoenix, Arizona, it's been anything but a smooth journey for the NMSU Aggies.

Midway into the college basketball season, the Aggies have played only three games, the teams record at 2-1.

NMSU's last game was back on December 28, and the return to the court just got longer for the Aggies.

NMSU's season is currently on hold yet again after multiple positive cases of Covid-19.

As a result this week's games against UT-Rio Grande Valley have been postponed.

NMSU head coach Chris Jans remains committed to playing out the season, and he says shutting down the season is not an option from his perspective.

"All I know is there's got to be some good news at the end of this journey, there's got to be a pot of gold," Jans said. "That's what we're counting on, and until then we just got to try and fight through as best we can."

Due to state restrictions, the team is unable to practice or host any games in the state of New Mexico.

It's been about 70 days since the team has set up shop at a resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

This is the third time this season, the Aggies have announced positive cases of Covid-19.

ABC-7 asked Coach Jans, why even though the team and staff is all together at the resort, they keep having positive cases.

"I'm a basketball coach, I'm not a doctor," Jans said. "I don't even think a doctor can answer that question. From where I sit and the experience I've gone through of watching our guys test and watch them act, knowing what they're doing and who's gotten it. I'm very confident and proud of our team, our program for how they're handling this situation, I'm with them everyday."

Jans says people also need to realize that the resort is nothing like the NBA bubble.

"We're not living in a bubble, we're living in a public hotel that is open for business," Jans said. "There's a golf course next to my villa. There are other functions that are going on at this resort."

For Jans the Aggies are just playing the cards they were dealt.

"This wasn't our choice. We didn't choose to come to Phoenix and stay at the Arizona grand and try to play a basketball season during a pandemic," Jans said.

NMSU's next scheduled game is January 29 at Grand Canyon University.