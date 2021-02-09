UTEP in desperate need of a win; Miners host struggling FIU Panthers this week

News

EL PASO, Texas - The clock is ticking for the UTEP Miners as the regular season nears its conclusion.

With 6 more games left to play this season, the Miners find themselves at the bottom of the Conference USA Western division.

UTEP is only one game in front of last place Southern Miss with a 4-8 conference record, 8-10 overall.

If the Miners end the season in that last place spot, they won't qualify for the C-USA Tournament.

UTEP will be looking to get back in the win column following two back-to back losses against the UAB Blazers.

UAB is currently in first place of the C-USA West division.

The good news is the Miners will return home this week for a two game set against Florida International University.

Much like the Miners, the FIU Panthers are also struggling this season.

FIU has an overall record of 9-12 this season, and has only managed two wins in C-USA play at 2-10.

The Panthers are currently in last place of the C-USA East division.

Two teams in desperate need of a win will square off Friday and Saturday at the Don Haskins Center.

Both games tipoff at 7 p.m.