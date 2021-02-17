NMSU football to open Spring season Sunday at the Sun Bowl

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State football team will soon return to the gridiron as they prepare to kickoff their Spring season.

The Aggies will face Tarleton State Sunday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

To say it will be a season unlike any other would be an understatement.

For starters, the Aggies are the only FBS school playing a Spring football schedule after not playing in the Fall due to Covid-19.

NMSU also isn't allowed to play any of its games at Aggie Memorial Stadium due to current restrictions in the state of New Mexico.

The Aggies instead will be playing their games at the Sun Bowl, the home stadium of their I-10 rival UTEP.

NMSU head football coach Doug Martin says UTEP was very welcoming and willing to help the Aggies in hosting their games.

According to sources, ABC-7 was told that NMSU will pay UTEP $20,000 per game.

The Aggies' Spring football schedule consists of only three games, all of which will be played at the Sun Bowl.

Sunday's opener against Tarleton State, followed by New Mexico Highlands on February 27, and Dixie State on March 6.

Martin says most of his starters won't play during these three games, but that it's still important in evaluating his roster.

"It won't exactly be our best team that's going to out there because a lot of these guys are going to be starters for us," Martin said. "Evaluating the talent is the biggest thing and just getting our guys some game experience."

Martin confirmed that fans will not be allowed to attend any of NMSU's games at the Sun Bowl.

A kickoff time for Sunday's game is still being finalized.

Fans hoping to watch the game on tv will have that opportunity, but those details haven't been released yet.