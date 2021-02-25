Americas tops Euless Trinity, 49-25; Trailblazers advance to regional quarterfinals

News

ODESSA, Texas - The Americas Trailblazers are moving on to the regional quarterfinals of the Class 6A high school basketball playoffs.

Thursday in Odessa, TX, the Trailblazers shot right past Euless Trinity in the area round by a final score of 49-25.

The game was close only in the first quarter before Americas started to pull away in the second quarter.

The Trailblazers went into the half up 29-14.

Americas will next take on Frenship High School in the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs.

The game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. in Andrews, Tx.

If the Trailblazers are able to defeat Frenship, they'll advance to the sweet 16 of the 6A high school playoffs.